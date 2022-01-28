Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

172,091 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

172,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8178244
  • Stock #: 560377
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG0BT560377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 560377
  • Mileage 172,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Journey will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. All vehicles are sold with a fresh oil change. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Buy From Home Available

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

