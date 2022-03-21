Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

140,301 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,301KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8715113
  Stock #: 571252
  VIN: 3D7JV1ET4BG571252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 571252
  • Mileage 140,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Almost 30 service records (Undercoats and oil changes), Beautiful Red color and 4x4! V-8! Navigation! Shortbox Regular cab! Equipped with a trailer hitch, power windows, AC and more. Brand new brakes recently.This RAM 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

