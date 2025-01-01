Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*AC*ALLOY-WHEELS* This beautiful 2011 Ford Fusion SEL will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-da73e33d-7fff-5b67-3544-c3bbc2507631></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2011 Ford Fusion

109,300 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL ~CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle
12524806

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL ~CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12524806
  2. 12524806
  3. 12524806
  4. 12524806
  5. 12524806
  6. 12524806
  7. 12524806
  8. 12524806
  9. 12524806
  10. 12524806
  11. 12524806
  12. 12524806
  13. 12524806
  14. 12524806
  15. 12524806
  16. 12524806
  17. 12524806
  18. 12524806
  19. 12524806
  20. 12524806
  21. 12524806
  22. 12524806
  23. 12524806
  24. 12524806
  25. 12524806
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,300KM
VIN 3FAHP0JA4BR169579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*AC*ALLOY-WHEELS* This beautiful 2011 Ford Fusion SEL will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2014 Dodge Cargo Van Base for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Dodge Cargo Van Base 70,578 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 RAM 2500 ST 175,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD Ready to Work! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD Ready to Work! 192,978 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Ford Fusion