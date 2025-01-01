$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Ford Fusion
SEL ~CLEAN CARFAX!
2011 Ford Fusion
SEL ~CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,300KM
VIN 3FAHP0JA4BR169579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,300 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*AC*ALLOY-WHEELS* This beautiful 2011 Ford Fusion SEL will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2014 Dodge Cargo Van Base 70,578 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 ST 175,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD Ready to Work! 192,978 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2011 Ford Fusion