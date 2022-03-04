Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8581280
  2. 8581280
  3. 8581280
  4. 8581280
  5. 8581280
  6. 8581280
  7. 8581280
  8. 8581280
  9. 8581280
  10. 8581280
  11. 8581280
  12. 8581280
  13. 8581280
  14. 8581280
  15. 8581280
  16. 8581280
  17. 8581280
  18. 8581280
  19. 8581280
  20. 8581280
  21. 8581280
  22. 8581280
  23. 8581280
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581280
  • Stock #: A60543
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE7BPA60543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A60543
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC, 4x4, the 4.0 L and power windows. This Ranger will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 196,716 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio LX
 100,022 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 155,089 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory