Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

240,525 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9191251
  2. 9191251
  3. 9191251
  4. 9191251
  5. 9191251
  6. 9191251
  7. 9191251
  8. 9191251
  9. 9191251
  10. 9191251
  11. 9191251
  12. 9191251
  13. 9191251
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9191251
  • Stock #: A92755
  • VIN: 1FTKR4ED0BPA92755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Being Sold AS-IS. Equipped with 5 speed manual shift.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2011 Nissan Rogue S ...
 244,547 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 LI...
 129,787 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Acura RDX 5-Spd...
 200,001 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory