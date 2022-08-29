2011 Ford Ranger

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9191251

9191251 Stock #: A92755

A92755 VIN: 1FTKR4ED0BPA92755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 240,525 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.