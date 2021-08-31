Menu
2011 Honda Civic

246,883 KM

Details

$5,250

+ tax & licensing
$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT

2011 Honda Civic

LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

246,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7713913
  • Stock #: 003257
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F65BH003257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003257
  • Mileage 246,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Civic will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

