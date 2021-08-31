2011 Honda Civic

$5,250 + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 8 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7713913

7713913 Stock #: 003257

003257 VIN: 2HGFA1F65BH003257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 003257

Mileage 246,883 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

