Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai ELAN

T GLS GLS 100% REFUND OFFER - 72 HOUR RETURN POLICY - BRING BACK THE VEHICLE IN THE SAME CONDITION AND WITHIN 100KMS OF THE ODOMETER ON DELIVERY – REFUND - NO QUESTIONS ASKED! DON’T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai ELAN

T GLS GLS 100% REFUND OFFER - 72 HOUR RETURN POLICY - BRING BACK THE VEHICLE IN THE SAME CONDITION AND WITHIN 100KMS OF THE ODOMETER ON DELIVERY – REFUND - NO QUESTIONS ASKED! DON’T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 4968450
  2. 4968450
  3. 4968450
  4. 4968450
  5. 4968450
  6. 4968450
  7. 4968450
  8. 4968450
  9. 4968450
  10. 4968450
  11. 4968450
  12. 4968450
  13. 4968450
  14. 4968450
  15. 4968450
  16. 4968450
  17. 4968450
  18. 4968450
  19. 4968450
  20. 4968450
  21. 4968450
  22. 4968450
  23. 4968450
  24. 4968450
  25. 4968450
  26. 4968450
  27. 4968450
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,497KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4968450
  • Stock #: 113006
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE4BU113006
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

100% REFUND OFFER - 72 HOUR RETURN POLICY - BRING BACK THE VEHICLE IN THE SAME CONDITION AND WITHIN 100KMS OF THE ODOMETER ON DELIVERY REFUND - NO QUESTIONS ASKED! DONT PAY FOR 6 MONTHS! Cruise. Heated Seats. Manual Shift. Moonroof. This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • MOONROOF
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 156,505 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 131,867 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge GRAND C S...
 75,119 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Send A Message