A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AWD*NO ACCIDENTS*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF* This Santa Fe will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

148,166 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 4WD

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 4WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,166KM
VIN 5XYZGDAG2BG078959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,166 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AWD*NO ACCIDENTS*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF* This Santa Fe will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe