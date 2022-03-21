2011 Hyundai Tucson ...

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 7 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806664

8806664 Stock #: 121544

121544 VIN: KM8JT3AB1BU121544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BEI

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 121544

Mileage 146,743 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.