2011 Hyundai Tucson

146,743 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL AUTO FWD

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL AUTO FWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,743KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8806664
  Stock #: 121544
  VIN: KM8JT3AB1BU121544

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour BEI
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 121544
  Mileage 146,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 5 speed manual shift, AC and in good shape. This Tucson will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! Carfax available after ROGERS repairs network.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

