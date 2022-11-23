Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Rondo

126,694 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Rondo

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9383278
  2. 9383278
  3. 9383278
  4. 9383278
  5. 9383278
  6. 9383278
  7. 9383278
  8. 9383278
  9. 9383278
  10. 9383278
  11. 9383278
  12. 9383278
  13. 9383278
  14. 9383278
  15. 9383278
  16. 9383278
  17. 9383278
  18. 9383278
  19. 9383278
  20. 9383278
  21. 9383278
  22. 9383278
  23. 9383278
  24. 9383278
  25. 9383278
  26. 9383278
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,694KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383278
  • Stock #: 337572
  • VIN: KNAHH8C83B7337572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 337572
  • Mileage 126,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with heated seats, AC and 7 passenger capability. Excellent shape. This Rondo will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.



Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
7 PASSENGER
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,697 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 136,869 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 SPORT
 129,968 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory