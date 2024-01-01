Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! 32 SERVICE RECORDS! Equipped with *MANUAL-6*HEATED SEATS*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This Mazda 3 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-8a3a497e-7fff-d03f-a4dc-4cd5f3ca2a1e></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! </span></div>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

219,426 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

s Touring 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle
11943249

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

s Touring 5-Door

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,426KM
VIN JM1BL1L55B1396372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 219,426 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! 32 SERVICE RECORDS! Equipped with *MANUAL-6*HEATED SEATS*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This Mazda 3 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Livery for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Cadillac XTS Livery 140,668 KM $16,359 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V SE No Accidents! Rust Proofed! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Honda CR-V SE No Accidents! Rust Proofed! 234,754 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 167,923 KM $16,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3