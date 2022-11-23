Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA5

162,847 KM

Details Description Features

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Mazda MAZDA5

2011 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring

2011 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

162,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9424266
  • Stock #: 129249
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL1C0129249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129249
  • Mileage 162,847 KM

Vehicle Description

*CHRISTMAS CLOSURE* Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2022. We will reply to all inquiries after the holidays. Messages can be texted to 2 8 9 ~ 8 2 1 ~ 8 9 0 6. Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!

Certification included!

This Mazda is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features heated front seats, 3rd row seating, a leather wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 6 passenger Mazda5 comes with fog lights, rear sliding doors, power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Mazda 5 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

