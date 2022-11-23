$9,350+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA5
Grand Touring
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 9424266
- Stock #: 129249
- VIN: JM1CW2DL1C0129249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,847 KM
Vehicle Description
*CHRISTMAS CLOSURE* Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2022. We will reply to all inquiries after the holidays. Messages can be texted to 2 8 9 ~ 8 2 1 ~ 8 9 0 6. Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!
Certification included!
This Mazda is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features heated front seats, 3rd row seating, a leather wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 6 passenger Mazda5 comes with fog lights, rear sliding doors, power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Mazda 5 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
