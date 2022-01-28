Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

167,316 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2.0

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

167,316KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8240109
  • Stock #: 677298
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP6BL677298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 677298
  • Mileage 167,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

