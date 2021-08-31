Menu
2011 Nissan Versa

148,105 KM

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S Hatchback

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S Hatchback

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

148,105KM
Used
  VIN: 3N1BC1CP7BL454561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  Mileage 148,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Versa will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

