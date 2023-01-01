Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru IMP 2.5I

183,815 KM

Details Description Features

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru IMP 2.5I

2011 Subaru IMP 2.5I

2.5I

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru IMP 2.5I

2.5I

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9930029
  2. 9930029
  3. 9930029
  4. 9930029
  5. 9930029
  6. 9930029
  7. 9930029
  8. 9930029
  9. 9930029
  10. 9930029
  11. 9930029
  12. 9930029
  13. 9930029
  14. 9930029
  15. 9930029
  16. 9930029
  17. 9930029
  18. 9930029
  19. 9930029
  20. 9930029
  21. 9930029
  22. 9930029
  23. 9930029
  24. 9930029
  25. 9930029
  26. 9930029
  27. 9930029
  28. 9930029
  29. 9930029
Contact Seller

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930029
  • Stock #: 800035
  • VIN: JF1GH6A68BH800035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800035
  • Mileage 183,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, PWR windows and in great condition. This Subaru Impreza will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 196,000 KM
$18,799 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna *...
 112,962 KM
$22,795 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 233,000 KM
$10,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory