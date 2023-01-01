$9,350+ tax & licensing
$9,350
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru IMP 2.5I
2.5I
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$9,350
+ taxes & licensing
183,815KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9930029
- Stock #: 800035
- VIN: JF1GH6A68BH800035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,815 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
