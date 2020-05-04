Menu
2011 Toyota Corrolla

s Great Shape. Undercoated!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,241KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4968456
  • Stock #: 543380
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7BC543380
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Great Shape! Undercoated! Bluetooth! This Corolla will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • Aux in
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Android Audio
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

