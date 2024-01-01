$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
XRS 4-SPEED AT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,249KM
Used
VIN 2T1ME4EE2BC006650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,249 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 27 years Equipped with *AC*POWER WINDOWS* This Matrix will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
