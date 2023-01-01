2011 Toyota RAV4

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 3 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10141125

10141125 Stock #: 175569

175569 VIN: 2T3BF4DV3BW175569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 175569

Mileage 176,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.