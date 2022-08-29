2011 Toyota RAV4

$9,350 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 9 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 133538

VIN: 2T3BF4DV2BW133538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 133538

Mileage 194,944 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

