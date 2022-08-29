Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

194,944 KM

Details Description Features

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

194,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293902
  • Stock #: 133538
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV2BW133538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 133538
  • Mileage 194,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with All-wheel drive, AC and integrated turn signals. This RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

