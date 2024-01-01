Menu
A family business of 28 years! CLEAN CARFAX. Equipped with *3RD ROW SEATING*A/C*POWERED WINDOWS* This Sienna will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2011 Toyota Sienna

216,798 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

Base V6 8 Passenger!

2011 Toyota Sienna

Base V6 8 Passenger!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,798KM
VIN 5TDZK3DC8BS082681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 082681
  • Mileage 216,798 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! CLEAN CARFAX. Equipped with *3RD ROW SEATING*A/C*POWERED WINDOWS* This Sienna will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

8 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2011 Toyota Sienna