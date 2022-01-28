Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,599

+ tax & licensing
$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8253235
  Stock #: 234462
  VIN: 1C3CCBCG5CN234462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 234462
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with leather interior, A/C, cruise control and heated front seats this Chrysler 200 could be your next vehicle from Daves Auto!

It will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.


All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Daves Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

