Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, cruise control and Stow and Go. This Caravan </span><span>will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-ef95739b-7fff-e87a-4cdf-6568ee049182></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto performs safeties in-house and has a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10970930
  2. 10970930
  3. 10970930
  4. 10970930
  5. 10970930
  6. 10970930
  7. 10970930
  8. 10970930
  9. 10970930
  10. 10970930
  11. 10970930
  12. 10970930
  13. 10970930
  14. 10970930
  15. 10970930
  16. 10970930
  17. 10970930
  18. 10970930
  19. 10970930
  20. 10970930
  21. 10970930
  22. 10970930
  23. 10970930
  24. 10970930
  25. 10970930
  26. 10970930
  27. 10970930
  28. 10970930
  29. 10970930
  30. 10970930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,260KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG2CR256777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 256777
  • Mileage 141,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, cruise control and Stow and Go. This Caravan will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto performs safeties in-house and has a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 Acura MDX 6-Spd AT w/Tech Package for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Acura MDX 6-Spd AT w/Tech Package 210,810 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 163,861 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Camry SE *Maintenance records* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Toyota Camry SE *Maintenance records* 88,101 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan