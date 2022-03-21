2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 3 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8745905

8745905 Stock #: 134981

134981 VIN: 1C6RD7LT3CS134981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 134981

Mileage 222,307 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior tinted windows Chrome Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Additional Features 4x4 Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.