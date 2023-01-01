Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

152,156 KM

Details Description Features

$19,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

BIG HORN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

BIG HORN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9848354
  2. 9848354
  3. 9848354
  4. 9848354
  5. 9848354
  6. 9848354
  7. 9848354
  8. 9848354
  9. 9848354
  10. 9848354
  11. 9848354
  12. 9848354
  13. 9848354
  14. 9848354
  15. 9848354
  16. 9848354
  17. 9848354
  18. 9848354
  19. 9848354
  20. 9848354
  21. 9848354
  22. 9848354
  23. 9848354
  24. 9848354
  25. 9848354
  26. 9848354
  27. 9848354
  28. 9848354
  29. 9848354
  30. 9848354
  31. 9848354
  32. 9848354
  33. 9848354
  34. 9848354
  35. 9848354
Contact Seller

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848354
  • Stock #: 238074
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT5CS238074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238074
  • Mileage 152,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, V-8 Hemi, Blue-tooth, AC and in great shape! This RAM 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Ford Escape SE
 136,724 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Juke S FWD
 108,439 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 152,156 KM
$19,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory