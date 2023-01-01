Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT *1 owner No accidents*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT *1 owner No accidents*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9996068
  2. 9996068
  3. 9996068
  4. 9996068
  5. 9996068
  6. 9996068
  7. 9996068
  8. 9996068
  9. 9996068
  10. 9996068
  11. 9996068
  12. 9996068
  13. 9996068
  14. 9996068
  15. 9996068
  16. 9996068
  17. 9996068
  18. 9996068
  19. 9996068
  20. 9996068
  21. 9996068
  22. 9996068
  23. 9996068
  24. 9996068
  25. 9996068
  26. 9996068
  27. 9996068
  28. 9996068
  29. 9996068
  30. 9996068
  31. 9996068
  32. 9996068
  33. 9996068
  34. 9996068
  35. 9996068
  36. 9996068
  37. 9996068
  38. 9996068
  39. 9996068
  40. 9996068
  41. 9996068
  42. 9996068
  43. 9996068
  44. 9996068
Contact Seller

$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996068
  • Stock #: 334489
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT2CS334489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 334489
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, the V-8 HEMI, cruise control, AC, power windows and more. This RAM will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Honda CR-V EX
 211,462 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 111,000 KM
$34,350 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier...
 145,322 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory