2012 Dodge Ram 1500

$21,350 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9996068

9996068 Stock #: 334489

334489 VIN: 1C6RD7LT2CS334489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 334489

Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.