2012 Fiat 500

105,110 KM

Details

$6,957

+ tax & licensing
$6,957

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Pop No accidents

2012 Fiat 500

Pop No accidents

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$6,957

+ taxes & licensing

105,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8287134
  • Stock #: 102153
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR8CT102153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 102153
  • Mileage 105,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission and sunroof and AC. This Fiat 500 POP will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

