2012 Ford Econoline

221,462 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,462KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8286369
  Stock #: A36683
  VIN: 1FTSE3EL7CDA36683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A36683
  • Mileage 221,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a gas generator and shelving as well as a ladder rack and roof rack equipment. Auxillary power outlets. This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

