2012 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L! 4x4! Built in Trailer Brake! Great shape. Impeccable interior!

2012 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L! 4x4! Built in Trailer Brake! Great shape. Impeccable interior!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 219,932KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4968459
  • Stock #: D07782
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9CKD07782
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

5.0L! 4x4! Built-in factory Trailer Brake! Great shape. Impeccable interior! This F-150 will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

