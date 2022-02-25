Menu
2012 Ford F-150

176,985 KM

Details Description Features

$20,350

+ tax & licensing
$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

176,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8286954
  • Stock #: C85606
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CFC85606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C85606
  • Mileage 176,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4 and the 3.5L Ecoboost. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

