2012 Ford F-150

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,359

+ tax & licensing
$16,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XL

2012 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,359

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8536217
  • Stock #: C63201
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFC63201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C63201
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Undercoated heavily and lightly driven by an elderly gentleman. 5.0 L Equipped with A/C, cruise control and power windows. 4x4, 6 passenger.
It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!
With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.
Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
tinted windows
6 PASSENGER
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

