2012 Ford F-150

$16,359 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8536217

8536217 Stock #: C63201

C63201 VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFC63201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C63201

Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior tinted windows Seating 6 PASSENGER Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.