2012 Ford F-150

Listing ID: 8918641

8918641 Stock #: A76522

A76522 VIN: 1FTFX1CT8CFA76522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A76522

Mileage 139,717 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.