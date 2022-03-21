Menu
2012 Ford F-150

139,717 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD

2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8918641
  • Stock #: A76522
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CT8CFA76522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A76522
  • Mileage 139,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included and No accidents! Equipped with AC, pwr windows, blue-tooth, SXM, next to new tires, excellent shape inside and out, undercoated and drives terrific! 3.5 L Eco-boost. 2-wheel drive.This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

