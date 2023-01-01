Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-550

207,169 KM

Details Description

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-550

2012 Ford F-550

Crew Cab DRW 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-550

Crew Cab DRW 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9812947
  2. 9812947
  3. 9812947
  4. 9812947
  5. 9812947
  6. 9812947
  7. 9812947
  8. 9812947
  9. 9812947
  10. 9812947
  11. 9812947
  12. 9812947
  13. 9812947
  14. 9812947
  15. 9812947
  16. 9812947
  17. 9812947
  18. 9812947
  19. 9812947
  20. 9812947
  21. 9812947
  22. 9812947
  23. 9812947
  24. 9812947
  25. 9812947
  26. 9812947
  27. 9812947
  28. 9812947
  29. 9812947
  30. 9812947
  31. 9812947
  32. 9812947
  33. 9812947
  34. 9812947
  35. 9812947
  36. 9812947
  37. 9812947
  38. 9812947
  39. 9812947
  40. 9812947
  41. 9812947
  42. 9812947
Contact Seller

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
207,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9812947
  • Stock #: C74282
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT4CEC74282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C74282
  • Mileage 207,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with 4x4, 6.7 L Diesel, 6 passenger capability, Auxiliary power ports, Flat deck, tool box, trailer hitch, 7 way wiring and round wiring for towing. This F-550 will be sold As-is.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Ford F-550 Crew...
 207,169 KM
$56,000 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 96,558 KM
$16,750 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 214,031 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory