Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

70,872 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Undercoated

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Undercoated

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8968915
  2. 8968915
  3. 8968915
  4. 8968915
  5. 8968915
  6. 8968915
  7. 8968915
  8. 8968915
  9. 8968915
  10. 8968915
  11. 8968915
  12. 8968915
  13. 8968915
  14. 8968915
  15. 8968915
  16. 8968915
  17. 8968915
  18. 8968915
  19. 8968915
  20. 8968915
  21. 8968915
  22. 8968915
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,872KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968915
  • Stock #: 108406
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX4CZ108406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 108406
  • Mileage 70,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, cruise control and a long box this Sierra 1500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! Undercoated.

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians and two apprentices who perform our safeties in-house as well as a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 212,615 KM
$6,350 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 138,776 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT SW...
 140,220 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory