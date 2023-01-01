Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Terrain

172,371 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9618430
  2. 9618430
  3. 9618430
  4. 9618430
  5. 9618430
  6. 9618430
  7. 9618430
  8. 9618430
  9. 9618430
  10. 9618430
  11. 9618430
  12. 9618430
  13. 9618430
  14. 9618430
  15. 9618430
  16. 9618430
  17. 9618430
  18. 9618430
  19. 9618430
  20. 9618430
  21. 9618430
  22. 9618430
  23. 9618430
  24. 9618430
  25. 9618430
  26. 9618430
  27. 9618430
  28. 9618430
  29. 9618430
  30. 9618430
  31. 9618430
  32. 9618430
  33. 9618430
  34. 9618430
  35. 9618430
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
172,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618430
  • Stock #: 395270
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK4C6395270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! In excellent shape inside and out.
This Kia is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD options as well as Sirius and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Kia Rio comes with rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Kia Rio could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 GMC Terrain SLE
 172,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge Limit...
 199,710 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Azera 3...
 38,490 MI
$15,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory