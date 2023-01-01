Menu
2012 Honda Civic

180,986 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

EX

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

180,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120776
  • Stock #: 010281
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B53CH010281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Embrace the Legendary Reliability of the 2012 Honda Civic!
Experience the renowned dependability and timeless appeal of the 2012 Honda Civic. With a V.I.N. of 2HGFG3B53CH010281 and a mileage of 180,000 kilometers, this exceptional vehicle is ready to accompany you on countless journeys, providing you with comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind. Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity!
Key Features: Unmatched Reliability: Honda has a reputation for engineering vehicles built to last, and the 2012 Civic is no exception. Countless drivers have relied on its exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.
Classic Design: The Honda Civic boasts a timeless design that has stood the test of time. Its sleek lines, aerodynamic profile, and attention to detail make it a standout in its class, exuding both sophistication and sportiness.
Efficient Performance: Equipped with an efficient engine, the Civic offers a perfect balance of power and fuel economy. Enjoy a responsive ride, agile handling, and impressive fuel efficiency that will save you both time and money.
Well-Maintained Condition: This Civic has been well-cared for throughout its life, ensuring its continued performance and reliability. Its excellent condition is a testament to the care and attention it has received.
Comfortable and Practical: Step inside the Civic's thoughtfully designed interior and discover a space that prioritizes comfort and practicality. With ample seating and cargo space, along with user-friendly features, it effortlessly adapts to your everyday needs.
VIN: 2HGFG3B53CH010281: This unique vehicle identification number confirms the authenticity of the Honda Civic, assuring you that you are investing in a genuine Honda with all the qualities that make it a beloved choice among drivers worldwide.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2012 Honda Civic, a legendary vehicle renowned for its reliability and versatility. Contact us now or visit our dealership to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand why the Honda Civic has remained a top choice for drivers seeking quality, efficiency, and peace of mind.
**Note: Please verify the availability and other details of the vehicle directly with the dealership using the provided VIN.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

