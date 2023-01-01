$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
180,986KM
Used
- Stock #: 010281
- VIN: 2HGFG3B53CH010281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 180,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the renowned dependability and timeless appeal of the 2012 Honda Civic. With a V.I.N. of 2HGFG3B53CH010281 and a mileage of 180,000 kilometers, this exceptional vehicle is ready to accompany you on countless journeys, providing you with comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind. Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity!
Key Features: Unmatched Reliability: Honda has a reputation for engineering vehicles built to last, and the 2012 Civic is no exception. Countless drivers have relied on its exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.
Classic Design: The Honda Civic boasts a timeless design that has stood the test of time. Its sleek lines, aerodynamic profile, and attention to detail make it a standout in its class, exuding both sophistication and sportiness.
Efficient Performance: Equipped with an efficient engine, the Civic offers a perfect balance of power and fuel economy. Enjoy a responsive ride, agile handling, and impressive fuel efficiency that will save you both time and money.
Well-Maintained Condition: This Civic has been well-cared for throughout its life, ensuring its continued performance and reliability. Its excellent condition is a testament to the care and attention it has received.
Comfortable and Practical: Step inside the Civic's thoughtfully designed interior and discover a space that prioritizes comfort and practicality. With ample seating and cargo space, along with user-friendly features, it effortlessly adapts to your everyday needs.
VIN: 2HGFG3B53CH010281: This unique vehicle identification number confirms the authenticity of the Honda Civic, assuring you that you are investing in a genuine Honda with all the qualities that make it a beloved choice among drivers worldwide.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2012 Honda Civic, a legendary vehicle renowned for its reliability and versatility. Contact us now or visit our dealership to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand why the Honda Civic has remained a top choice for drivers seeking quality, efficiency, and peace of mind.
**Note: Please verify the availability and other details of the vehicle directly with the dealership using the provided VIN.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
