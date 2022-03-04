Menu
2012 Honda Civic

135,894 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8560874
  Stock #: 043226
  VIN: 2HGFB2E50CH043226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 043226
  • Mileage 135,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 5 speed manual, AC, Power windows and in good shape. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

