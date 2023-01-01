$8,750+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 9570445
- Stock #: 026513
- VIN: 2HGFB2E56CH026513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included!
This Civic is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the silver cloth interior features voice recognition, rear defrost, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Civic comes with power mirrors and a 5-speed manual transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
