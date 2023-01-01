Menu
2012 Honda Civic

193,215 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

193,215KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9570445
  Stock #: 026513
  VIN: 2HGFB2E56CH026513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 026513
  • Mileage 193,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!

This Civic is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the silver cloth interior features voice recognition, rear defrost, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Civic comes with power mirrors and a 5-speed manual transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

