Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! </span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with Moonroof, AWD and comfortable heated cloth seats. Extra clean unit. </span></div><br /><div><span><span> </span></span></div><br /><div><span><span>*</span><span>**WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding</span><br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-e45230a9-7fff-b7d1-90fd-eadde36a04b8></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! </span></div>

2012 Honda CR-V

173,546 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD AT Backup Camera! Moonroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD AT Backup Camera! Moonroof!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11517816
  2. 11517816
  3. 11517816
  4. 11517816
  5. 11517816
  6. 11517816
  7. 11517816
  8. 11517816
  9. 11517816
  10. 11517816
  11. 11517816
  12. 11517816
  13. 11517816
  14. 11517816
  15. 11517816
  16. 11517816
  17. 11517816
  18. 11517816
  19. 11517816
  20. 11517816
  21. 11517816
  22. 11517816
  23. 11517816
  24. 11517816
  25. 11517816
  26. 11517816
  27. 11517816
  28. 11517816
  29. 11517816
  30. 11517816
  31. 11517816
  32. 11517816
  33. 11517816
  34. 11517816
  35. 11517816
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,546KM
VIN 2HKRM4H59CH113276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 113276
  • Mileage 173,546 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years!
Equipped with Moonroof, AWD and comfortable heated cloth seats. Extra clean unit.

***WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding



This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD No Accidents! Very Clean! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD No Accidents! Very Clean! 132,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!! 165,535 KM $14,759 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT ONLY 74,000 km !! WINTER TIRES!! NO ACCIDENTS!!PANORAMIC ROOF!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT ONLY 74,000 km !! WINTER TIRES!! NO ACCIDENTS!!PANORAMIC ROOF!! 74,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V