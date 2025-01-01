Menu
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *MANUAL 6 SPEED*NO ACCIDENTS*2 KEYS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate at no extra charge. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-e9ea00f5-7fff-ac79-5eae-c2185f4f2b44></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2012 Hyundai Accent

187,793 KM

$6,395

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

GS *NO ACCIDENTS*

13168139

2012 Hyundai Accent

GS *NO ACCIDENTS*

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$6,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,793KM
VIN KMHCT5AE9CU015357

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,793 KM

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *MANUAL 6 SPEED*NO ACCIDENTS*2 KEYS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate at no extra charge. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Traction Control

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Rear Window Wiper

CD Player

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$6,395

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Hyundai Accent