$6,395+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GS *NO ACCIDENTS*
2012 Hyundai Accent
GS *NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$6,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,793 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *MANUAL 6 SPEED*NO ACCIDENTS*2 KEYS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate at no extra charge. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
Dave's Auto Service
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
866-972-4775