Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

148,868 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 5886321
  2. 5886321
  3. 5886321
  4. 5886321
  5. 5886321
  6. 5886321
  7. 5886321
  8. 5886321
  9. 5886321
  10. 5886321
  11. 5886321
  12. 5886321
  13. 5886321
  14. 5886321
  15. 5886321
  16. 5886321
  17. 5886321
  18. 5886321
  19. 5886321
  20. 5886321
  21. 5886321
  22. 5886321
  23. 5886321
  24. 5886321
  25. 5886321
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,868KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5886321
  • Stock #: 179845
  • VIN: KM8NU4CC3CU179845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179845
  • Mileage 148,868 KM

Vehicle Description

This Veracruz will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Honda Accord EX
 222,099 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 157,955 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 149,669 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory