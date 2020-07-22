2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
**OVERLAND!*4x4!* GREAT SHAPE!* BRAND NEW TIRES!*This Grand Cherokee will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.
For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.
With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.
Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.
All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.
