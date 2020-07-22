2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Chrome Wheels New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features AWD 4x4 WOOD STEERING WHEEL Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Smart Device Integration Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

