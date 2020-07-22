Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

162,639 KM

Details Description Features

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

162,639KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5700585
  Stock #: 183485
  VIN: 1C4RJFCG4CC183485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 183485
  • Mileage 162,639 KM

Vehicle Description

**OVERLAND!*4x4!* GREAT SHAPE!* BRAND NEW TIRES!*This Grand Cherokee will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

