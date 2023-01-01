$19,750+ tax & licensing
$19,750
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sport *One Owner*No accidents*
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
100,751KM
Used
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG0CL264919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
