2012 Jeep Wrangler

100,751 KM

Details

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Sport *One Owner*No accidents*

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

100,751KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a soft top, 4x4 and in excellent shape with low mileage. This Jeep Wrangler SPORT 4x4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

