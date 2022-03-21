Menu
2012 Kia Rio

150,550 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

EX Coming soon!

2012 Kia Rio

EX Coming soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

150,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8968816
  • Stock #: 714911
  • VIN: KNADN5A35C6714911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 714911
  • Mileage 150,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with heated front seat, AC, blue-tooth connection and more. This 2012 Kia Rio will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

