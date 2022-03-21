2012 Kia Rio

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 5 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968816

8968816 Stock #: 714911

714911 VIN: KNADN5A35C6714911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 714911

Mileage 150,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.