Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Rondo

183,320 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10546392
  2. 10546392
  3. 10546392
  4. 10546392
  5. 10546392
  6. 10546392
  7. 10546392
  8. 10546392
  9. 10546392
  10. 10546392
  11. 10546392
  12. 10546392
  13. 10546392
  14. 10546392
  15. 10546392
  16. 10546392
  17. 10546392
  18. 10546392
  19. 10546392
  20. 10546392
  21. 10546392
  22. 10546392
  23. 10546392
  24. 10546392
  25. 10546392
  26. 10546392
  27. 10546392
  28. 10546392
  29. 10546392
  30. 10546392
  31. 10546392
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,320KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546392
  • Stock #: 380069
  • VIN: KNAHH8A85C7380069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 380069
  • Mileage 183,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and Heated front seats. This Rondo will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission) and up to 50% of any additional warranty concerns in the allotted time and km frame coverage. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Kia Soul EX
 62,657 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 175,240 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 197,300 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory