2012 Kia Sorento

119,292 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

119,292KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6055137
  Stock #: 293342
  VIN: 5XYKUDA26CG293342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 293342
  • Mileage 119,292 KM

Vehicle Description

*One Owner* All-wheel drive V-6! Back-up camera, Heated seats for the winter-cold, Blue-tooth connection for safer driving and comfort, SXM. Coming soon with more photos as well. Please call for availability. This Sorento will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

