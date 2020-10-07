2012 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Smart Device Integration Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

