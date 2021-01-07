Menu
2012 Mazda CX-7

128,322 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Mazda CX-7

2012 Mazda CX-7

GS

2012 Mazda CX-7

GS

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

128,322KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6525565
  Stock #: 421175
  VIN: JM3ER2B57C0421175

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 421175
  Mileage 128,322 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD! This CX-7 will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

