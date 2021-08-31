Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

166,360 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

i Touring 4-door

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

166,360KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7913643
  Stock #: 608168
  VIN: JM1BL1V75C1608168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Mazda 3 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

