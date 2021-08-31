2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 3 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7913643

7913643 Stock #: 608168

608168 VIN: JM1BL1V75C1608168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 608168

Mileage 166,360 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

