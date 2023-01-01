$6,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2012 Nissan Sentra
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
94,513KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10141113
- Stock #: 628936
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP7CL628936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 628936
- Mileage 94,513 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Sentra is equipped with A/C, power windows and door locks and the gray cloth interior features an AM/FM audio system with a CD player. This 5 passenger Sentra comes with rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Sentra could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1