2012 Nissan Sentra

94,513 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

94,513KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10141113
  Stock #: 628936
  VIN: 3N1AB6AP7CL628936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 628936
  • Mileage 94,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers! Certification included!
This Nissan Sentra is equipped with A/C, power windows and door locks and the gray cloth interior features an AM/FM audio system with a CD player. This 5 passenger Sentra comes with rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Sentra could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

