2012 Nissan Sentra

170,837 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,837KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7411424
  Stock #: 659251
  VIN: 3N1AB6AP9CL659251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BEI
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 659251
  • Mileage 170,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Sentra will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

