2012 Nissan Sentra

123,125 KM

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

123,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9501445
  • Stock #: 638690
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP7CL638690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 638690
  • Mileage 123,125 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Sentra is equipped with A/C and power locks. The gray cloth interior features AM/FM/CD options as well as power mirrors, windows and rear defrost. This 5 passenger Nissan comes with a spoiler and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Nissan Sentra could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

